ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

State: Contagious bird flu found in Rock County backyard flock

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZzHX_0eyLWwSs00

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a backyard flock in Rock County, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The department said in a news release it was the second confirmed case of the disease in a domestic flock this year. The specific municipality where the positive case was found was not immediately reported.

The state’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed samples tested positive. The state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working closely with animal health officials on a joint incident response, according to the release. Birds on the property were “depopulated,” the release said.

The disease does not present an immediate public health concern for humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, nor does it pose a food safety risk. Proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills the virus.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses have been found to be highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. The viruses are spread by contact with infected birds, equipment or clothing worn by people working with the birds, according to the reelase. Symptoms include:

Sudden death without clinical signs.Lack of energy or appetite.Decrease in egg production and/or soft, misshapen eggs.Discolored wattles, comb and legs.Difficulty breathing.Runny nose, coughing or sneezing.Stumbling or falling down.Diarrhea.

Poultry owners are encouraged to register their premises with the state, practice enhanced biosecurity and move birds indoors when possible to prevent contact with wild birds.

To report increased bird mortality or signs of illness, call DATCP at 608-224-4872 or 800-943-0003.

Last week, depopulation efforts at a 3-million-bird poultry farm in Palmyra concluded after cases of the contagious influenza in the flock were detected. That outbreak led the state to restrict the movement of poultry in Jefferson County, rules that will remain in effect through May.

The Department of Natural Resources also announced Thursday it detected a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in samples from a range of wild bird species in Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk counties.

Material from Steve Sharp of The Watertown Daily Times was used in this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
SELF

What Is the Heartland Virus, the Potentially Deadly Tick-Borne Illness Found in At Least 6 States?

A new study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication, sheds a little bit more light on the Heartland virus, a rare and poorly understood tick-borne illness that can be severe and potentially deadly. A team of researchers from Emory University launched their study after a retroactive analysis of a 2005 death in Georgia determined that the cause of death was the Heartland virus. Their work shows that the virus is circulating in Georgia in the lone star tick—a type of tick common in Eastern and Southeastern U.S. states—but leaves many unanswered questions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Rock County, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Palmyra, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
CNBC

Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Bird Flu#Wild Birds#Flu Symptoms
ABC News

Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in 7 years

As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, causing disease in both commercial and backyard poultry.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WITF

An avian flu outbreak has Pennsylvania on alert

Avian influenza is very rarely transmitted by birds to people, but infected poultry have to be put down to stop the spread. A highly contagious avian influenza strain could threaten poultry in Pennsylvania. It’s been found in poultry–in backyard flocks as well as large operations – in 17 states and counting since February. The virus, which causes respiratory failure and sometimes sudden deaths among birds has been confirmed in poultry in some surrounding states but not in Pennsylvania yet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Turkey losses to bird flu jump by one-fifth in new outbreaks

More than 1.6 million turkeys have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in two months, said USDA data on Thursday. The USDA listed eight new outbreaks, affecting 275,465 turkeys and boosting the U.S. total by 22%. Overall, nearly 17.3 million birds in domestic flocks, nearly all of...
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

Deadly bird flu strains batter U.S. poultry industry

April 4 (UPI) -- With Easter just weeks away, the U.S. poultry industry is battling the contagious bird flu that has killed millions of chickens and turkeys this year. 22.8 million birds have been affected, according to a report released Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Highly pathogenic strains...
AGRICULTURE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Wisconsin: Bird flu detected in Jefferson County chicken flock

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin. Samples from the flock were tested at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, part of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Absent For Seven Years, Bird Flu Confirmed In North Dakota

Here's hoping quarantine measures across the state minimize any possible spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) This is the latest update from the Associated Press. The bird flu has been confirmed in a non-commercial, backyard chicken flock in North Dakota, the state Agriculture Department announced Wednesday. The agency...
HEALTH
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy