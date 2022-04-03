State: Contagious bird flu found in Rock County backyard flock

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a backyard flock in Rock County, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The department said in a news release it was the second confirmed case of the disease in a domestic flock this year. The specific municipality where the positive case was found was not immediately reported.

The state’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed samples tested positive. The state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working closely with animal health officials on a joint incident response, according to the release. Birds on the property were “depopulated,” the release said.

The disease does not present an immediate public health concern for humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, nor does it pose a food safety risk. Proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills the virus.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses have been found to be highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. The viruses are spread by contact with infected birds, equipment or clothing worn by people working with the birds, according to the reelase. Symptoms include:

Sudden death without clinical signs.Lack of energy or appetite.Decrease in egg production and/or soft, misshapen eggs.Discolored wattles, comb and legs.Difficulty breathing.Runny nose, coughing or sneezing.Stumbling or falling down.Diarrhea.

Poultry owners are encouraged to register their premises with the state, practice enhanced biosecurity and move birds indoors when possible to prevent contact with wild birds.

To report increased bird mortality or signs of illness, call DATCP at 608-224-4872 or 800-943-0003.

Last week, depopulation efforts at a 3-million-bird poultry farm in Palmyra concluded after cases of the contagious influenza in the flock were detected. That outbreak led the state to restrict the movement of poultry in Jefferson County, rules that will remain in effect through May.

The Department of Natural Resources also announced Thursday it detected a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in samples from a range of wild bird species in Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk counties.

Material from Steve Sharp of The Watertown Daily Times was used in this report.