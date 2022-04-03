ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Stolen French bulldog reunites with Newport Beach family, police investigation ongoing

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjovE_0eyLVl2K00

A French bulldog stolen from the front porch of its Newport Beach home has been safely returned to its family.

"Jolie Rose" was dropped off Saturday night at the Newport Beach police station.

The owner says the 1-year-old dog was shaking and nervous, and apparently had not eaten since being stolen around 4 p.m. last Sunday.

Police have made no arrests and say their investigation is ongoing.

It is not clear whether the $5,000 reward offer has been claimed.

Her owners believe "Jolie Rose" was taken from their porch on the Newport Beach peninsula near 6th Street and Balboa Boulevard.

READ MORE | Newport Beach family offering $5,000 reward for return of stolen French bulldog

The dog's owners believe their Frenchie was taken from their porch on the Newport Beach peninsula near 6th Street and Balboa Boulevard.

Due to a recent power outage on the peninsula, the dog's owners said surveillance camera systems in the area were shut down.

A technician recently told them there was no footage showing who may have taken "Jolie Rose."

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
ABC7
ABC7

110K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

31M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe family reunited with stolen dogs

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – On Monday, March 21, 2022, around 2:57 AM, the Lenard family were notified that three of their dogs were stolen from their property. After establishing a $5,000 reward for the dogs, the dogs were returned to the family on Thursday, March 24, 2022. “I’m very very happy!” Says one of the […]
MONROE, LA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#French Bulldog#Police Station
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Friends, family honor Rialto couple killed after DUI, pursuit suspect slams into their vehicle

Friends and family gathered at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Randall Avenue in Rialto throughout Sunday, to honor their loved ones who were killed in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning. The original incident unfolded when a drunk driving suspect, identified as Alejandro Canchola, 24, nearly hit a police vehicle while driving through Colton. After failing to pull over when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued. Canchola led them through Colton and into Rialto via the westbound 10 Freeway. As he exited the freeway and drove through Rialto surface streets, he collided with a vehicle traveling...
RIALTO, CA
Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy