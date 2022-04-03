ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Alex Len (back) will play for Kings on Sunday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento Kings forward/center Alex Len will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Golden...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II starting for Warriors Sunday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Payton comes off the bench when the Warriors are at full strength, but that will not be the case on Sunday. Klay Thompson is getting the back end of the back-to-back set off due to right Achilles tendon injury management. As a result, Thompson will step into a starting role.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder's Jaylen Hoard starting on Tuesday, Aleksej Pokusevski coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylen Hoard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hoard will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Aleksej Pokusevski heading to the bench. Our models expect him to play 17.1 minutes against Portland. Hoard's Tuesday projection includes 7.7...
NBA
numberfire.com

Ignas Brazdeikis coming off the bench for Orlando on Tuesday

Orlando Magic forward Ignas Brazdeikis is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brazdeikis will return to the bench on Tuesday with Franz Wagner back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Brazdeikis to play 24.2 minutes against Cleveland. Brazdeikis' Tuesday projection includes 9.4 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available on Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Bulls on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Chicago. Antetokounmpo's Tuesday projection includes 31.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.9...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Kessler Edwards coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bruce Brown back in the starting lineup. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Rockets. Edwards' Tuesday projection includes 7.3...
NBA
FOX Sports

Sacramento hosts New Orleans on 4-game home slide

LINE: Kings -7.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to break its four-game home losing streak with a win against New Orleans. The Kings are 19-30 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.1. The Pelicans are...
NBA
numberfire.com

Patrick Williams starting for Chicago Tuesday in place of injured Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams comes off the bench when the Bulls are at full strength, but they will not be on Tuesday. Zach LaVine is sidelined Tuesday night due to left knee soreness injury management. He's expected to play on the second leg of the back-to-back set, but for now, it'll be Williams who draws the start on the wing.
NBA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Hoard’s 24 Points, 21 Rebounds Lift Thunder Past Portland

Jaylen Hoard had career highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Portland Trail Blazers 98-94 on Tuesday night. Isaiah Roby had 18 points and a career-high six steals, Greg Kakaitzakis scored 17 points and Olivier Sarr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 4-0 against the Trail Blazers this season.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

R.J. Hampton coming off the bench for Magic on Tuesday

Orlando Magic point guard R.J. Hampton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hampton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jalen Suggs back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Hampton to play 25.0 minutes against the Cavaliers. Hampton's Tuesday projection includes...
NBA
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) out Sunday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Head coach Steve Kerr alluded to this possibility Saturday night. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Thompson has been ruled out of action due to right Achilles tendon injury management. Damion Lee could enter the starting five.
NBA
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 4/5/22: Sifting Through a Full Slate

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
NBA
numberfire.com

Norman Powell (foot) doubtful Wednesday for Portland

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is considered doubtful to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Powell hasn't played since February 10 due to a broken foot. And he's listed doubtful, so it seems as though he'll remain sidelined Wednesday. But he's close to making his long-awaited return to the court.
NBA
Reuters

Pelicans down Kings, seal Western Conference play-in bid

CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points apiece Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in berth with a 123-109 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Hayes, with 12 rebounds, and Willy Hernangomez, with 12 points and 12 rebounds, put up double-doubles for the Pelicans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Portland visits New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-52, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on New Orleans. The Pelicans are 24-25 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy