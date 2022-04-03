ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor — April 4, 2022

The Issue: President Biden’s plan to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to lower gas prices.

President Biden called the release of oil from the strategic reserve a “war-time bridge” (“Joe’s Endless Energy-Price Bull,” Editorial, April 1).

Do we now invoke wartime powers when other nations are at war?

Aside from the domestic benefits — employment, tax revenues, offshoot business start-ups — energy independence was designed to also keep us out of foreign wars.

Now Biden is making us complicit in foreign wars once again with his policies of energy dependence. Some foreign policy “expert.”

Richard Reay

East Fishkill

Biden is going to release and reduce the oil reserves to lower the pump prices by a dime or so, and we will be required to refill those same reserves with prices well over $100/barrel.

That’s a hell of a Democrat financial plan.

Steven Scalici

Staten Island

Tapping into the oil reserve is just one more example of Biden capitulating to the far left. His proposal will be as effective as stemming a leaky pipe with chewing gum.

The whole world is watching a weak president in action.

Carl Rosenberg

Great Neck

In a speech last Thursday, Biden laid out his plan to release a million barrels of oil a day from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve for 180 days to help lower the price of gas in this country. And as the The Post so aptly put it in your editorial, that’s a lot of bull.

Do Biden and his handlers actually believe that the lowering of gas prices by a few pennies is going to solve the problem of high gas prices and increasing rising inflation?

If they do, then I believe they are more stupid than any of us had believed.

What happens after the 180 days are up? Is he still going to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for the price hikes? And how much is it going to cost to replenish the oil reserve when prices go back up in the fall?

Maybe by then, someone will have drilled some sense into their heads — that the best way to reduce gas prices and the soaring inflation is to “drill, baby, drill”!

Richard A. Ketay

Newark, NJ

Gas has hit an all-time high, and Americans are feeling it bad. Biden has hit the pinnacle of his failed political career. He can now say that he is a complete failure.

Now Biden plans to release the oil from the strategic reserves to bring down the cost of gasoline. It is totally absurd. Why would you want to touch the reserve when you can open up the pipelines and continue to drill oil?

The reserves are exactly that — reserves of oil to be tapped in the event of an emergency. We don’t have an emergency. All we need to do is drill.

Gene O’Brien

Whitestone

So now Biden has authorized the release of some 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Of course, there is no plan to replace that oil. All the Democrats are in favor of this plan, including Sen. Chuck Schumer.

I wonder where Schumer was when President Trump proposed refilling the SPR. Oh, he was one of the votes that defeated that proposal. I guess now we have a “national emergency.”

Unless oil prices drop sharply, Democrats will not get elected mid-term.

Bill Isler, Queens

His first day in office, Biden began destroying our energy independence.

Now as gas prices and inflation rage, Mr. Not-My-Fault is draining our strategic oil reserves to try to save what he can in the mid-terms. A phrase comes to mind: You broke it, you own it.

Joe Alloy

Wayne, NJ

Biden wants the United States to be energy independent, but forgets that we were energy independent under Trump.

Now, Biden will release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves to help reduce the price at the pump.

Hey, Joe, how will that oil be replenished? Democrats have no clue how to manage energy.

James Foley

Airmont

