West Hollywood, CA

2 injured in early morning hit-and-run in WeHo

By Cameron Kiszla, with reporting by Sofia Pop Perez, Kareen Wynter
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

A hit-and-run collision in West Hollywood early Saturday morning left two men hurt, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for the driver.

Surveillance footage from about 2 a.m. shows two men standing in the street near a parked car in the 9200 block of Sunset Boulevard when another vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, strikes them before continuing down the street out of frame.

The two men were hurt, but they are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at 310-855-8850.

