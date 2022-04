Blizzard has announced that the Mage Tower is returning to World of Warcraft as a permanent fixture in Azeroth. You can access it on the Broken Shore from March 29. The Mage Tower was first introduced during the Legion expansion and allowed players to test their skills inside this solo instance, each tuned to the class and specialisation of your character. It was a pretty big deal at the time, not only allowing you to claim specific Artifact appearances for your weapon but to prove that you knew the ins and outs of your class well enough to overcome the challenge.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO