Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria man injured in Sunday morning shooting

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Sunday morning near 600 S. Pine St that injured one man.

The department said the officers were dispatched to the scene just after 9:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers said they found an adult male who sustained a shooting injury.

Police started an investigation at the crime area, and Santa Maria Police Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the crime or have information to contact them at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

The department said information can also be provided anonymously on the City of Santa Maria website .

