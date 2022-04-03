ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 24 COVID-19 patients, 4 in critical care

 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 23 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Of those numbers reported, 4 are in the critical care unit.

Zero tested positive for COVID during Springfield clinic held last weekend

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed
MassLive.com

Baystate Health loosens visitor rules as COVID retreats

SPRINGFIELD — Most regular inpatients at Baystate Health hospitals can now receive two visitors and not just one under new rules announced Thursday. Baystate Health put Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer and Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield on its “green tier” as COVID-19 cases decline.
