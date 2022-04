Oxford Languages on Google defines the word family as "a group of one or more parents and their children living together as a unit." But ask anyone to tell you what they think family means, and you might get a whole lot of definitions that run down two streams; family is blood (nature) or family is a choice (nurture). But for Mark MacDonald and Rachel Elliott, two siblings who found each other after a family secret was finally revealed, the word family has a meaning that is richly layered between both complex worlds.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO