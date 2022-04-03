ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society holds open house

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQc1W_0eyLSQYa00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society held it’s first open house in it’s new location at the Mountaineer Mall.

This event was free to the public and club members were available to answer any questions about trains and railroads.

Their mission is to educate the public and preserve railroad history through detailed models of the Mon Valley.

“We like to build railroads, we like to run railroads, we like to talk about railroads, we love railroads. If you love history, if you love trains, if you like industry, stop in,” said Gary Deavers, club member of the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society.

The club hopes, in the next couple of years, to have a fully operational railroad layout that will look like northern West Virginia around the 1970’s.

Oak Ridge Boys return to Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7ZBR_0eyLSQYa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mW704_0eyLSQYa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4k74_0eyLSQYa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ahih_0eyLSQYa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYsXZ_0eyLSQYa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4qnt_0eyLSQYa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Td5ZS_0eyLSQYa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Hf1A_0eyLSQYa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKamt_0eyLSQYa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPWYV_0eyLSQYa00
Various Photos of Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society. (WBOY Images.)

If you missed the open house event this past weekend, members meet every Thursday, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. to work on the railroad and welcomes anyone to stop in and ask questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gi45K_0eyLSQYa00

For more information about trains or railroads click here to go to the website of Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society or visit the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society Facebook page.

If you would like to make a donation to the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society click here for the website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Historical Society is seeking volunteers

Geary County Historical Society is hosting an open house for potential volunteers this Saturday. Anyone who has ever considered volunteering with the Historical Society is welcome to attend and learn more about various opportunities within the Organization. According to Museum Director Heather Hagedorn, current volunteers will be on hand to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Society
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WWMT

Marshall Historical Society museums prepare to open for the season

MARSHALL, Mich. — Marshall Historical Society’s two museums will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 2. The museums, the Honolulu House Museum, and the Marshall Historical Museum, will be open from 12-4 p.m. on weekends in April. Beginning in May, the Honolulu House will expand tour hours on Monday's and Friday's, officials said.
MARSHALL, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#The Open House#Oak Ridge
KEYC

Courtland holds open house to discuss Highway 14 expansion project

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens packed the Courtland Community Center to talk about the construction on Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet. “I really want to see what their detour plans are, when the project start and at what phase and where they are going to reroute traffic,” Courtland business owner Pat Mehlhop said.
COURTLAND, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee holds open house

The Fontana Honor Roll Organizing Committee held an open house on March 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Alder Avenue. Attendees had the opportunity to view photo and biographical displays of the 58 men with Fontana ties who died or who were Prisoners of War during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terror.
FONTANA, CA
Times-Republican

Historical Society Annual Meeting is Thursday

The Historical Society of Marshall County will hold its 112th Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 at the Mowry Irvine Mansion, 503 W. Main St., Marshalltown. Guest speaker will be Amber Danielson, director of the Marshall County Arts & Culture Alliance, presenting an update on the Marshalltown Arts & Culture Master Plan.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Newport Plain Talk

Forest Service holding open house to discuss Houston Valley Recreation Area

The Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest invites the public to attend an open house regarding the conceptual plans for converting Houston Valley Recreation Area to a reservation-based, equestrian-themed group camp. In 2019, Houston Valley Recreation Area experienced severe flood damage to the interior roads and entryway bridge....
NEWPORT, TN
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy