Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society holds open house

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society held it’s first open house in it’s new location at the Mountaineer Mall.

This event was free to the public and club members were available to answer any questions about trains and railroads.

Their mission is to educate the public and preserve railroad history through detailed models of the Mon Valley.

“We like to build railroads, we like to run railroads, we like to talk about railroads, we love railroads. If you love history, if you love trains, if you like industry, stop in,” said Gary Deavers, club member of the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society.

The club hopes, in the next couple of years, to have a fully operational railroad layout that will look like northern West Virginia around the 1970’s.



















Various Photos of Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society. (WBOY Images.)

If you missed the open house event this past weekend, members meet every Thursday, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. to work on the railroad and welcomes anyone to stop in and ask questions.

For more information about trains or railroads click here to go to the website of Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society or visit the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society Facebook page.

If you would like to make a donation to the Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society click here for the website.

