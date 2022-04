OCALA — Since they're the only two schools in Marion County that field boys lacrosse teams, it was only fitting that Forest and Trinity Catholic got together for a game. Forest, in its fifth year of having a team, displayed its experience and superior passing and scoring skills Monday in a 15-2 win over Trinity Catholic, which has a boys squad for the first time since 2018.

