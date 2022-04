Billy Strings should not need an introduction anymore. I mean, the man was playing on the damn Grammys this year. Granted, his performance was segue into a commercial, but still, the man is making waves beyond the world of bluegrass and country music. But if you’ve been living under a rock, he is the Michigan born bluegrass star who might be one of the greatest flatpickin’ guitar players in the world right now. Not to mention the guy can write […] The post A 10-Song Introduction To The Young Bluegrass Phenom, Billy Strings first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

