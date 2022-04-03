ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Tickets available for UNC-Kansas game range from $35 to nearly $10,000 with most buyers from NC

By Rodney Overton
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced Sunday evening that there were more than 5,600 tickets remaining for Monday night’s NCAA Championship game between UNC-Chapel Hill and Kansas.

Most ticket buyers for the game in New Orleans so far are from North Carolina at 11 percent, according to a news release from StubHub.

UNC watch party planned at Dean Smith Center for NCAA title game against Kansas

For now, the cheapest tickets to the Superdome game are available for just $35 — but it’s not clear how long those will last, the news release said.

Sideline “prime” tickets are already listed for $3,000 each on the Stubhub site. Tickets on row 4 in the 142 section of the Superdome are listed for $9,595 each.

Photos show scene on court after UNC topples Duke, Coach K

Heading into Saturday night’s epic UNC-Duke Final Four game, both universities offered a lottery for students to purchase low-priced tickets. It’s not known if UNC will offer that again for the title game against Kansas.

Texas has the next highest percentage of ticket buyers at 8 percent followed by New York and California both at 6 percent each, the news release said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
