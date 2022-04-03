All the outfits celebrities wore at the 2022 Grammys

Doja Cat, Tiffany Haddish, and Olivia Rodrigo attend the 2022 Grammy Awards. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic;

The 2022 Grammy Awards , hosted by Trevor Noah, took place on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Doja Cat, Tiffany Haddish, and Olivia Rodrigo wore sheer and sparkly ensembles.

See all the looks celebrities wore to the star-studded Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS

Doja Cat stunned in a sheer, icy blue Versace gown paired with a JBL Audio-themed purse.

Doja Cat arrived at the Grammys red carpet in a sheer light blue gown and matching heels designed by Versace. In an Instagram post , the "Kiss Me More" singer said her diamond accessories were designed by Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co.

Doja Cat also wore a headphone-themed purse that featured JBL Audio.

Questlove attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Questlove rocked an all-black look with his signature Crocs.

Questlove loves Crocs on the red carpet, but his all-black ensemble with swirling details made them work.

Laverne Cox attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Laverne Cox was a vision in a sheer, black dress.

The actress wore a floaty, lace dress over a black undergarment set designed by John Galliano. Cox finished the look with simple but sparkling jewelry.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Olivia Rodrigo wore a form-fitting black gown with metallic pink details.

The "Sour" singer paired the gown with black evening gloves and a few edgy chokers. Entertainment Tonight reports that Rodrigo's gown was made by Vivienne Westwood.

Spice attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jamaican singer Spice dazzled in a sheer gown with eye-catching cutouts.

Spice wore a glittering sheer gown and a flowing, extravagant red cape that she later dropped onto the red carpet to show off her ensemble. According to The New York Times, Spice is the first female hard-core dancehall artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the best reggae album category.

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast wore a yellow minidress with the back cut out.

With her hair in two braids, Zauner wore a yellow minidress that showed off her legs and back for a bold Grammys ensemble. She paired the dress with silver platform heels.

Japanese Breakfast are nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Brandi Carlile attends the 2022 Grammy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile donned a patterned suit jacket with psychedelic colors.

Carlile stepped onto the scene in a colorful tuxedo designed by Boss . A representative for Carlile told Insider that the outfit was inspired by 70s glam rock and took more than 200 hours to make. Carlile told E! News that Elton John served as one inspiration.

The suit's splashes of color were created with glass crystals.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini wore a high-slit black gown with a large white bow on the red carpet.

Ballerini let the bow detailing stand out and stuck to sleek hair and simple jewelry.

Leon Bridges attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leon Bridges rocked an embellished white suit and sunglasses.

Bridges wore a cool cream suit with gold detailing all the way down to his shoes.

Billy Porter attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Porter stunned in a bright pink ruffled ensemble by Valentino.

Porter wore neon pink all the way down to his fingertips with matching gloves. He completed the look with dark lipstick and silver accessories.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood brought the glamour in gold with an embellished ball gown.

Underwood's ombre gold gown was complete with a rhinestone bodice.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tiffany Hadish sparkled in a metallic, one-shoulder gown.

With a cropped blonde haircut and diamond jewelry, Haddish reflected the light on the Grammys red carpet.

Billie Eilish attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Eilish served gothic glamour in an all-black look and dark sunglasses.

Eilish went for a black cape dress to go with her dark hair and black shoes.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Grammy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion strutted onto the red carpet in a cheetah and tiger print gown with gold accents.

The "Body" rapper wore a cheetah print gown that featured tiger stripes on the inside . She paired the gown with gold jewelry and black stiletto heels. Harper's Bazaar reported that the dress was designed by Roberto Cavalli.

Halsey attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halsey was a vision in a strapless gown and a dramatic, matching hat.

Halsey's red carpet ensemble, paired with black stiletto heels, was designed by Pressiat. Billboard reported that Halsey attended the 64th Grammy Awards just days after surgery.

H.E.R attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

H.E.R said her bright orange jumpsuit was inspired by Aretha Franklin.

The "Slide" singer told Laverne Cox during E! News' 2022 Grammy Red Carpet event that Aretha Franklin served as inspiration for her Grammys outfit.

H.E.R. was nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including album of the year and song of the year.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2022 Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian wore all black, while Travis Barker wore added a pop of hot pink to his black ensemble.

Barker and Kardashian, who got engaged in October 2021 , hit the red carpet in black ensembles with cutouts. While Kardashian's cutouts were near her abdomen, Barker went sleeveless and showed off his tattoo underneath a hot pink coat.

Lil Nas X attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Nas X wore a white matching set adorned in diamonds and pearls on the red carpet.

Lil Nas X is known for his daring red carpet style, and the Grammys were no exception. He arrived in a Balmain suit decorated in diamonds and pearls. He was nominated for five Grammy Awards this year.

Dua Lipa attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Dua Lipa wore a vintage Versace gown with gold accents.

Dua Lipa, who won best pop vocal album for "Future Nostalgia ," wore a vintage Versace bondage gown with sheer fabric and gold accents, Vogue reported. The outlet said the gown was designed by Gianni Versace in 1992.

Rachel Zegler attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler donned a custom Dior dress and shoes.

Sarah Slutsky, the stylist who dressed Zegler, revealed in an Instagram post that the flowing dress and heels was designed by Dior. Zegler's jewelry was designed by Tiffany & Co.

Lady Gaga attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga wore a black and white dress with a train.

Lady Gaga wore an asymmetrical gown in black and white that was designed by Giorgio Armani Privé, Harper's Bazaar reported. The one-shouldered gown featured a white train, and she wore her hair in an updo. Her necklace and diamond earings were designed by Tiffany & Co., the outlet reported.

Justin Bieber attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Bieber stood out in a baggy suit and bright beanie cap.

Justin Bieber appeared on the red carpet in an oversized suit — which covered his hands and shoes — with a hot pink beanie cap to add a pop of bright color. Harper's Bazaar reported that Bieber's suit was designed by Balenciaga.

Giveon attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giveon's all-black outfit featured a matching tweed jacket and pants.

Vogue reported that Giveon , who's nominated for best music video for "Peaches," wore a tweed outfit designed by Chanel.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2022 Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

John Legend wore all black while Chrissy Teigen was a vision in bubblegum pink.

Teigen and Legend, who've been married for almost a decade , arrived together at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. People reported that Teigen's pink strapless gown with ruffles, paired with drop earings, was designed by Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Trevor Noah attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah wore a light pink suit jacket ahead of hosting the Grammy Awards.

Noah was tapped to host this year's award show, and he arrived at the event in a baby pink suit jacket paired with black slacks. GQ reported that Gucci designed Noah's outfit.

Chloe Bailey attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey stepped out in a stunning Valentino gown.

According to BET, Bailey's shimmering gown with a floor-length cape was designed by Valentino. Her jewelry was designed by Tiffany & Co, the outlet reported.