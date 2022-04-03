ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the outfits celebrities wore at the 2022 Grammys

By Lauren Edmonds,Gabi Stevenson
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Doja Cat, Tiffany Haddish, and Olivia Rodrigo attend the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic;

  • The 2022 Grammy Awards , hosted by Trevor Noah, took place on Sunday in Las Vegas.
  • Doja Cat, Tiffany Haddish, and Olivia Rodrigo wore sheer and sparkly ensembles.
  • See all the looks celebrities wore to the star-studded Grammy Awards.
Doja Cat stunned in a sheer, icy blue Versace gown paired with a JBL Audio-themed purse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpb0G_0eyLOTmF00
Doja Cat attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

ANGELA WEISS

Doja Cat arrived at the Grammys red carpet in a sheer light blue gown and matching heels designed by Versace. In an Instagram post , the "Kiss Me More" singer said her diamond accessories were designed by Samer Halimeh New York and Jacob & Co.

Doja Cat also wore a headphone-themed purse that featured JBL Audio.

Questlove rocked an all-black look with his signature Crocs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3S17_0eyLOTmF00
Questlove attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Questlove loves Crocs on the red carpet, but his all-black ensemble with swirling details made them work.

Laverne Cox was a vision in a sheer, black dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JewjG_0eyLOTmF00
Laverne Cox attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The actress wore a floaty, lace dress over a black undergarment set designed by John Galliano. Cox finished the look with simple but sparkling jewelry.

Olivia Rodrigo wore a form-fitting black gown with metallic pink details.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rj7At_0eyLOTmF00
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The "Sour" singer paired the gown with black evening gloves and a few edgy chokers. Entertainment Tonight reports that Rodrigo's gown was made by Vivienne Westwood.

Jamaican singer Spice dazzled in a sheer gown with eye-catching cutouts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bl990_0eyLOTmF00
Spice attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Spice wore a glittering sheer gown and a flowing, extravagant red cape that she later dropped onto the red carpet to show off her ensemble. According to The New York Times, Spice is the first female hard-core dancehall artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the best reggae album category.

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast wore a yellow minidress with the back cut out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RbHz_0eyLOTmF00
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

With her hair in two braids, Zauner wore a yellow minidress that showed off her legs and back for a bold Grammys ensemble. She paired the dress with silver platform heels.

Japanese Breakfast are nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Brandi Carlile donned a patterned suit jacket with psychedelic colors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVwAE_0eyLOTmF00
Brandi Carlile attends the 2022 Grammy Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Carlile stepped onto the scene in a colorful tuxedo designed by Boss . A representative for Carlile told Insider that the outfit was inspired by 70s glam rock and took more than 200 hours to make. Carlile told E! News that Elton John served as one inspiration.

The suit's splashes of color were created with glass crystals.

Kelsea Ballerini wore a high-slit black gown with a large white bow on the red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCGLk_0eyLOTmF00
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ballerini let the bow detailing stand out and stuck to sleek hair and simple jewelry.

Leon Bridges rocked an embellished white suit and sunglasses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DM6uN_0eyLOTmF00
Leon Bridges attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bridges wore a cool cream suit with gold detailing all the way down to his shoes.

Billy Porter stunned in a bright pink ruffled ensemble by Valentino.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3np1OK_0eyLOTmF00
Billy Porter attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Porter wore neon pink all the way down to his fingertips with matching gloves. He completed the look with dark lipstick and silver accessories.

Carrie Underwood brought the glamour in gold with an embellished ball gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHrW5_0eyLOTmF00
Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Underwood's ombre gold gown was complete with a rhinestone bodice.

Tiffany Hadish sparkled in a metallic, one-shoulder gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvIxJ_0eyLOTmF00
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

With a cropped blonde haircut and diamond jewelry, Haddish reflected the light on the Grammys red carpet.

Billie Eilish served gothic glamour in an all-black look and dark sunglasses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKx1T_0eyLOTmF00
Billie Eilish attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Eilish went for a black cape dress to go with her dark hair and black shoes.

Megan Thee Stallion strutted onto the red carpet in a cheetah and tiger print gown with gold accents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTKw0_0eyLOTmF00
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The "Body" rapper wore a cheetah print gown that featured tiger stripes on the inside . She paired the gown with gold jewelry and black stiletto heels. Harper's Bazaar reported that the dress was designed by Roberto Cavalli.

Halsey was a vision in a strapless gown and a dramatic, matching hat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1tTO_0eyLOTmF00
Halsey attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halsey's red carpet ensemble, paired with black stiletto heels, was designed by Pressiat. Billboard reported that Halsey attended the 64th Grammy Awards just days after surgery.

H.E.R said her bright orange jumpsuit was inspired by Aretha Franklin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HljP_0eyLOTmF00
H.E.R attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The "Slide" singer told Laverne Cox during E! News' 2022 Grammy Red Carpet event that Aretha Franklin served as inspiration for her Grammys outfit.

H.E.R. was nominated for eight Grammy Awards, including album of the year and song of the year.

Kourtney Kardashian wore all black, while Travis Barker wore added a pop of hot pink to his black ensemble.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtdqS_0eyLOTmF00
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Barker and Kardashian, who got engaged in October 2021 , hit the red carpet in black ensembles with cutouts. While Kardashian's cutouts were near her abdomen, Barker went sleeveless and showed off his tattoo underneath a hot pink coat.

Lil Nas X wore a white matching set adorned in diamonds and pearls on the red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alobU_0eyLOTmF00
Lil Nas X attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Nas X is known for his daring red carpet style, and the Grammys were no exception. He arrived in a Balmain suit decorated in diamonds and pearls. He was nominated for five Grammy Awards this year.

Dua Lipa wore a vintage Versace gown with gold accents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FGZw_0eyLOTmF00
Dua Lipa attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Dua Lipa, who won best pop vocal album for "Future Nostalgia ," wore a vintage Versace bondage gown with sheer fabric and gold accents, Vogue reported. The outlet said the gown was designed by Gianni Versace in 1992.

Rachel Zegler donned a custom Dior dress and shoes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3014Ct_0eyLOTmF00
Rachel Zegler attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Slutsky, the stylist who dressed Zegler, revealed in an Instagram post that the flowing dress and heels was designed by Dior. Zegler's jewelry was designed by Tiffany & Co.

Lady Gaga wore a black and white dress with a train.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZH7wB_0eyLOTmF00
Lady Gaga attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga wore an asymmetrical gown in black and white that was designed by Giorgio Armani Privé, Harper's Bazaar reported. The one-shouldered gown featured a white train, and she wore her hair in an updo. Her necklace and diamond earings were designed by Tiffany & Co., the outlet reported.

Justin Bieber stood out in a baggy suit and bright beanie cap.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfB24_0eyLOTmF00
Justin Bieber attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Bieber appeared on the red carpet in an oversized suit — which covered his hands and shoes — with a hot pink beanie cap to add a pop of bright color. Harper's Bazaar reported that Bieber's suit was designed by Balenciaga.

Giveon's all-black outfit featured a matching tweed jacket and pants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJ6XA_0eyLOTmF00
Giveon attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Vogue reported that Giveon , who's nominated for best music video for "Peaches," wore a tweed outfit designed by Chanel.

John Legend wore all black while Chrissy Teigen was a vision in bubblegum pink.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRegC_0eyLOTmF00
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Teigen and Legend, who've been married for almost a decade , arrived together at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. People reported that Teigen's pink strapless gown with ruffles, paired with drop earings, was designed by Nicole + Felicia Couture.

Trevor Noah wore a light pink suit jacket ahead of hosting the Grammy Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjDXI_0eyLOTmF00
Trevor Noah attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Noah was tapped to host this year's award show, and he arrived at the event in a baby pink suit jacket paired with black slacks. GQ reported that Gucci designed Noah's outfit.

Chloe Bailey stepped out in a stunning Valentino gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCgVs_0eyLOTmF00
Chloe Bailey attends the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

According to BET, Bailey's shimmering gown with a floor-length cape was designed by Valentino. Her jewelry was designed by Tiffany & Co, the outlet reported.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

