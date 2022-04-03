Live updates: Grammys kicks off with explosive performances, controversy

Let the music play — finally.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are here, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in “gross ass town” Las Vegas after a months-long delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic .

The show kicked off with an explosive performance of “777” by Trevor Noah after Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic and a sultry version of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” which is up for Record of the Year.

The Foo Fighters — who had planned to perform but canceled their appearance following the recent death of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins — nabbed the three early Grammys for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. Although the band was not able to attend, the Grammys did announce that the televised ceremony will include a tribute to “honor” the 50-year-old musician, who passed away while on tour in Colombia.

Hosted by “Daily Show” comic Trevor Noah on CBS, the 64th annual broadcast will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, the Brothers Osborne, fan-ghosting Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Lady Gaga , J Balvin, Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo.

Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Getty Images for The Recording A

The 2022 Grammys will also include an In Memoriam salute to songs by the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim , performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler.

Keep tabs on the winners, big moments and viral highlights in The Post’s live blog below, which will be updated throughout the night.