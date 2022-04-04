Fire crews respond to OmniSource

Crews responded to a report of a fire Sunday evening at OmniSource Corp., a large metals recycler in the 5100 block of North Detroit Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Toledo Deputy Fire Chief Rick Syroka, who was at the scene, said a 30-foot-tall pile of metal shavings — apparently with some petroleum-product residue on them — caught fire about 6:30 p.m. in the southeastern corner of the scrapyard. By the time fire crews arrived, a sprinkler system had knocked the fire down, he said.

At about 7 p.m., firefighters were using front-end loaders to push the pile apart while dousing it with water, according to the deputy chief.

A fire damage estimate was not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Detroit Avenue was blocked to traffic in both directions at OmniSource while crews worked.