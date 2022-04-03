ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Zegler Is A Princess In Gray Tulle Gown For 1st GRAMMY Red Carpet: Photos

By Cassie Gill
 2 days ago
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fresh off her 1st Oscars, Rachel Zegler is at the GRAMMYs! The ‘West Side Actress’ stunned on the Las Vegas carpet in a tulle gray gown.

Rachel Zegler has arrived at the GRAMMYs! The West Side Story actress, 20, rocked a stunning gray tulle dress for the Las Vegas event, held on Sunday, April 3. The princess style down embraced a simple romantic look with an off the shoulder cut and simple spaghetti straps around her arms. Rachel was all old Hollywood glamour with her bright red lip, and dark, straight bob.

Rachel Zegler wears a gray tulle gown. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Rachel added a bit of bling with a gorgeous diamond necklace and drop earrings by Tiffany & Co. Both pieces were set in platinum with tsavorites, while the diamond ring also included green tourmaline of over 5 carats. Both were the perfect addition to her breathtaking, yet simple, gown!

Rachel shows off the dress on the carpet in Las Vegas. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

It’s been quite an awards season for Rachel, who also attended her first Academy Awards just a week ago as a presenter. Her presence wasn’t without controversy, though, as despite West Side Story being nominated for a slew of awards — Rachel didn’t make the initial guest list. Notably, newcomer Zegler is also a lead in the Steven Spielberg directed film, playing the role of Maria.

The shocking news was initially revealed on Instagram when a fan asked what she was wearing. “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” she replied, explaining she “tried” to get into the show. “I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she added. After outrage by fans on social media, Rachel quickly went viral — writing that she “appreciated the support.”

“We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London)…and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone,” she tweeted. Well the fans more than just got her into the show — the support also got her a coveted presenter spot!

“Well folks, i can’t believe i’m saying this but… see you on sunday! the absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our snow white producers worked some real-life magic, and i am thrilled to be able to celebrate my fam at the oscars,” Rachel confirmed on March 23. “It’s not lost on me that being able to shoot a film the scale of Snow White during COVID is not easy, and any adjustment to our schedule is no small sacrifice.”

