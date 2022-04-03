Cody Rhodes On When He Thought a WWE Return Was Possible, First Meetings With WWE

During an appearance on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the challenges of starting up AEW:. “The biggest things to me were, I think, is that when you get in, you’re kind of learning from the ground up because you have all these experiences watching wrestling on television, and then you get to work in a company and a lot of what you believe as a fan really translates to the business, and a lot of things you’re seeing for the first time when you get behind the curtain. For my first show, I had big picture ideas, big picture thoughts, like, I felt really strongly about certain aspects of the card. For example, Kenny Omega versus Chris Jericho, I really felt like it had to be the first main event. It had done huge business for New Japan as the main event of the Dome show a year prior. I really felt like a big part of my business case was seeing how successful that show had been around the world and knowing that bringing that to America, on American Pay-Per-View, there would be an audience for that match.”

