Halsey Slays In Burgundy Leather Bustier & Black Skirt At GRAMMYs After Surgery: Photos

By Cassie Gill
 2 days ago
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey just had surgery three days ago, but they didn’t let that hold them back from attending the 2022 GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas!

Halsey has arrived at the GRAMMY Awards! The singer, 27, rocked a sizzling burgundy red bustier for the event, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3. The bustier was part of a dress, attached to a belted long black skirt to add an glamorous touch, along with a dramatic black hat. Their makeup was on point too, with a deep burgundy lip and cat liner, likely thanks to their immensely popular beauty brand About Face.

Halsey arrives at the GRAMMY red carpet. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the day, Edison, New Jersey native revealed that they had surgery just three days before the big show. “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” Halsey explained, revealing they found themselves in the same place come 2022.

Halsey on the red carpet. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited,” they said. Halsey was wearing hospital scrubs and a protective face mask in the image, which was taken before or after the procedure. While Halsey didn’t share exactly what the surgery was for, we hope they are feeling okay — and they certainly looked like it on the GRAMMY red carpet!

Halsey was nominated for one major award tonight: their album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is up for Best Alternative Music Album. The project, with features single “i am not a woman, i’m a god,” is up against St. Vincent‘s Daddy’s Home, Fleet FoxesShore, Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee” and Arlo ParksCollapsed in Sunbeams. St. Vincent took the award early in the evening.

