CORTLAND – A memorable week in Cazenovia High School athletics concluded with, among other things, the emphatic return of the boys varsity lacrosse to regular-season action. Having only gone 5-8 a season ago, Cazenovia was already determined, in 2022, to at least return to contending form, even if it might not resemble the state championship sides of a decade earlier.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO