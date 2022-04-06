ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Inmate Recaptured After Escaping Minimum Security Facility In Littleton

 1 day ago

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — A South Dakota man sentenced a year ago to federal prison on drug charges has be recaptured after he disappeared from the metro Denver facility he was being housed in.

Frank Elliott was discovered missing at approximately 10:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons press release.

Elliott was found on Tuesday morning in a park near a bus station by Deputy Marshals and CBI agents from the Grand Junction Office. Authorities believe he was trying to get back to the Denver metro area.

Elliott was being held at the minimum security satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correction Institution (FCI) Englewood which is located in Littleton.

Frank Elliott (credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons)

The U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified of Elliott’s absence, the press release stated.

Elliott was sentenced February 16 , 2021 in U.S. District Court in South Dakota to 15 years imprisonment following his guilty plea to a drug distribution charge. Prosecutors had accused Elliott of being part of a conspiracy responsible for distributing over 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Rapid City area between June 2016 and June 2018.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons referred to Elliott’s disappearance as a “walkaway.” According to the BOP’s inmate search, Elliott was scheduled for release in May of 2031.

FCI Englewood has initiated an internal investigation into the incident. The facility houses 123 male offenders.

