ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver-Based Musician Siuzanna Iglidan Pays Tribute To Homeland Of Ukraine At Grammys

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s music’s biggest night as artists prepare to celebrate the 64th annual Grammy Awards. One of those artists is Denver-based Siuzanna Iglidan who is from Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nVgI_0eyLMVTH00

(credit: Recording Academy/CBS)

Iglidan accompanied John Legend as a tribute to her home country as it continues to defend itself from Russian attacks. She comes from a family of teachers and graduated from the Odessa National “Antonina Nezhdanova” Music Academy, according to her website .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Siuzanna Iglidan (@iglidan_music)

She later pursued a PhD in music theory and pedagogy. The Ukrainian government also awarded her and named her Honored Worker of the Ukrainian Culture for her dedication and support for her native culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zp7bm_0eyLMVTH00

(credit: Recording Academy/CBS)

The local nonprofit, Ukrainians of Colorado which has held several fundraisers for refugees, celebrated Iglidan on social media.

Iglidan will play the bandura, a Ukrainian folk instrument which is considered the national musical instrument.

Watch the 64th annual Grammy Awards at 6 p.m. on CBS4 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
RNB Cincy 100.3

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak : To Perform At The Grammys

It looks like Silk Sonic will open up the 64th Grammys on Sunday. I know they are going to kill it Fasho. They are two talented brothers. The Recording Academy and CBS have slowly but surely been unveiling their huge list of artists who are set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony (this […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Denver, CO
DIY Photography

NBC Today show accused of airbrushing photo of trans gender swimmer

NBC’s Today show has attracted controversy after allegedly airbrushing an image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she finished first in an event. The University of Pennsylvania student was competing in the NCAA Championships when the image was taken. Twitter users quickly noticed the difference between the images and called out NBC for its apparent doctoring of the image. Further investigation, however, reveals that there is more to the story than merely that of a Photoshop misdemeanour.
SOCIETY
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Legend
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood and Her Golden GRAMMYs Gown Catch Husband Mike Fisher's Eye

While there are still GRAMMY Awards to be given out, Carrie Underwood is already a winner in every way. In honor of music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer stepped out onto the red carpet in Las Vegas, an undeniable standout in a gold ombré ball gown with an embellished bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.
MUSIC
Variety

Lady Gaga Delivers a Glamorous, Emotional Grammys Performance of Jazz Standards After Tony Bennett Introduction

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga took the stage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, performing “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You” from her album “Love for Sale,” which she recorded with long-time friend and duet partner Tony Bennett. Bennett offered a videotaped introduction for his duet partner, offering a simple and sincere, “Hi everyone, please welcome Lady Gaga!” Gaga then brought the house down with a high-energy rendition of “Love for Sale,” with a big band arrangement of the Cole Porter standard. Gaga, glam in a mint strapless gown adorned with a large bow,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Ukraine#Ukrainian Culture#Recording Academy Cbs#Russian#The Odessa National#Music Academy#Ukrainians#Paramount
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.
MUSIC
AFP

Jon Batiste: jazz master turned Grammys royalty

An artist's artist with elastic creative dexterity and high-octane charisma, the already world-class jazzman Jon Batiste has emerged as an unexpected Grammys golden boy. Batiste entered Sunday with 11 Grammy nominations, the most of any artist, spanning the top categories but also a variety of genres and mediums, including R&B, jazz, American roots and contemporary classical.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BBC

Trump's Truth Social app branded a disaster

In October, Donald Trump announced he was planning to launch a revolutionary technology company. "I created Truth Social… to stand up to the tyranny of big tech," he said. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter yet your favourite American president has been silenced."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Recording Academy Announces First Slate Of Grammy Performers

On Tuesday, (March 15th) The Recording Academy announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year's 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Live...
MUSIC
UPI News

John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood to perform at the Grammys

March 31 (UPI) -- J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood have joined the lineup of performers for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. "Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres...
MUSIC
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy