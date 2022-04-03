ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New York

By Aliza Chasan
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — You get a prize! And you get a prize!

Two third prize tickets, each worth $50,000, were drawn in the Saturday Powerball drawing, according to the New York Lottery. This comes days after three third place and a second place ticket were drawn.

The $50,000 tickets drawn on Saturday were purchased at the ShopRite store in Riverhead and at Northern 1 Convenience in Flushing.

The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 2 are: 6-28-47-58-59 and the Powerball is 18.

Players can use the New York Lottery app to securely check their tickets. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

