ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nG69N_0eyLLrjM00

Click here to read the full article.

BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys.

The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton , for which they are all brand ambassadors.

More from WWD

The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label.

Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a purple dress shirt underneath as well as black sneakers, with the former’s suit featuring a colorful floral piece on his jacket. Meanwhile, Jin wore a similar ensemble but in a tan suit with a white dress shirt and baby blue tie.

Suga and J-Hope wore all-white suits as well as matching sneakers, with jeweled brooches. Jungkook and Jimin sported dark blue suits, rounding out the aesthetically pleasing color palette of the band.

The group is one of the many talented artists tapped to perform at this year’s show, held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. They are up to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their hit single “Butter,” which was one of the most popular songs of 2021.

This marks their second Grammy nomination. Their first was for their 2020 song “Dynamite,” which was also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at last year’s ceremony. They made history by being the first Korean pop stars to earn a nomination in that category.

If they win the award tonight, they will make history as the first K-pop act to win a Grammy.

READ MORE HERE:

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

BTS to Release Fashion Collection at Nordstrom

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday evening, and the 2022 red carpet did not disappoint. Coming in at the top of our best dressed list is Kristen Stewart, no stranger to a best dressed list and giving us plenty of fashion highlights these days as part of her “Spencer” campaign. For the Critics Choice, she wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown styled by her longtime stylist Tara Swennen. The simple gold slip-style dress was Old Hollywood and super glamorous, perfect for the movie star.More from WWDZadrian Smith on Styling at the Critics'...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The 13 Best Dressed at the 2022 Academy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Academy Awards returned to the red carpet in full flurry and with that came the major fashion moments. The red carpet was dominated by the likes of Alana Haim in custom silver Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyong’o in shimmering gold Prada and Jessica Chastain, glistening in Gucci. Here, see the best dressed from the 2022 Oscars.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time The 2022 Oscar Nominees are: Best Picture “Belfast” “CODA” “Don’t Look Up” “Drive My Car” “Dune” “King...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Lady Gaga Was a Bombshell in a Cutout Gucci Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

The same day Lady Gaga stepped out at the BAFTA Awards in London, the House of Gucci actress did a second red carpet in the English city for the Critics Choice Awards. Gaga leaned into a bombshell aesthetic, wearing a yellow and black Gucci dress with sheer lace sleeves and a bodice cutout. While the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles, Gaga attended the ceremony's London event. She was nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
J Hope
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Fashion Trends#Bts Shines#Custom Louis Vuitton#Korean#French#Rm#The Mgm Grand
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
In Style

Did Dua Lipa Wear Her Halter Top Upside-Down?

After wearing an all-red fuzzy matching set for a ride on a private jet, Dua Lipa leaned into another bright red outfit for her latest Instagram gallery. And though it was decidedly less glam thanks to the lack of plush captain's chair, the outfit was just as head-scratching, with a tomato soup-hued top that looked like a halter top flipped upside-down. The top featured strings hanging from the bottom and high-cut sides, which showed off huge swathes of her hips courtesy of her ultra low-rise, light wash jeans.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy