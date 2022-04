LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of Lexington’s 2022 Water Week, the community was invited to help clean up Town Branch Creek in Distillery District. Co-hosted by Keep Lexington Beautiful, Wise Bird Cider and the other distillery-district businesses, anyone was welcome to pick up trash along the creek. This annual event has been paused for the past two years due to COVID, but many businesses in the area were offering incentives to join in on the cleaning.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 16 DAYS AGO