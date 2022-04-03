Click it or Ticket enforcement begins Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol is implementing their state-wide seat belt enforcement program for 2022.

The first Click it or Ticket campaign of 2022 will run from Monday through April 20.

According to the 2020 National Occupant Protection Use Survey, men are more likely to be unbelted. The survey shows that 88.4% of men do wear a seatbelt while in the front seat compared to 92.8% of women who wear a seatbelt. Of the 14,590 seat belt citations issued in 2021 by CSP, 10,810 were for male drivers.

Traffic accident deaths are on the rise with fewer men buckling up. Of the unbuckled deaths in 2021, 72% were men while 28% were women. Last year, 232 unbuckled occupants were killed.

“These enforcement periods help save lives, and if you and your passengers aren’t taking your safety seriously, a ticket is our way of saying that we do,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “A citation serves as an important reminder that wearing your seat belt may one day save your life. We want everyone to stop the cycle of driving without this standard protection – buckle up every trip for the people you love.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that seat belts reduce the risk of death or injury in a crash by 50%.

The first Click it or Ticket campaign runs through April 20 and the next enforcement period will begin on May 16. During the 2021 campaigns, 2,994 unrestrained drivers were issued a citation. A fine for not buckling starts at $65, while a fine for an improperly restrained child starts at $85.

