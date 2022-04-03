ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

America . . . what a country

theozone.net
 2 days ago

[In reply to "Haha. They sure did. Don't forget Mel pulled off the ultimate...

forums.theozone.net

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Missionary in Ukraine Taken by Russian Soldiers, Family Says

A North Texas man is growing concerned as he has been unable to get in touch with his son, a U.S. citizen working as a missionary in Ukraine. Sergey Bodyu, of Burleson, said his son, 50-year-old Dmitry Bodyu, has been working in Ukraine for about 30 years. He said annual visits and phone calls are how they have stayed in touch until recently.
TEXAS STATE
1230 ESPN

What Are The Happiest Cities In America? 3 Colorado Cities are In The Top 100

Even through all of the insanity in our world in the last couple of years, Colorado is a pretty happy state. o. Three Colorado Cities In The Top 100 Happiest In America. If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands. OK, maybe not that happy, but living in Colorado gives us all a pretty good chance to find something to smile about. That's why three Colorado cities made it on WalletHub's "2022's Happiest Cities In America" list. Some, or maybe most people would think that money is the key to happiness, but the WalletHub study showed that even those who make around $75,000 a year wouldn't gain much more satisfaction making more money. The United States of America is one of the richest countries in the world but ranks 14th as far as the World Happiness Report goes. Where you live is one of the key things to happiness. So here's where Colorado is happiest.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KCRA.com

What one word describes America right now?

That's the word that most commonly came up when Monmouth University pollsters asked Americans to describe the United States in just a single word. That sense of division was present in 1 out of every 10 respondents' answers when included with related words like "polarized," "conflicted" and "fractured." Other commonly...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Hc
HuffPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert Went After ‘Micky Mouse’ And It Did Not Go Well

An embarrassing typo sent extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) rant about Disney off the rails. In an apparent response to Disney’s vow to support the repeal of the “Don’t Say Gay” law that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed last week, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker on Monday tweeted:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy