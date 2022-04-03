Fire truck, car collide on Niagara Street; no injuries reported

It always feels like a problem that they have somewhere other than here. So when you hear of a town in our area report something like this, it really hits home. In two separate incidents, people have reported someone trying to abduct them in Niagara Falls. The first was at Target on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The woman claims that a man waited inside the store there until she walked in with her friends. She says he was a younger looking guy that followed her to the cosmetics section. He told her that she was attractive and asked if they would like to be in a music video then go to Niagara Falls. She says that he had a pretty heavy accent and asked them multiple times to be in his video even though they repeatedly told him no.

