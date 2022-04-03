Yankees, Mets Pull Off Third Trade Between Clubs Since 2005

The New York clubs executed a rare trade on Sunday in exchanging relief pitchers just four days before Opening Day.

They say New York is the city that never sleeps—a philosophy that apparently applies to MLB’s hot stove.

Four days before the start of the regular season, the Yankees and Mets pulled off a rare trade between the Big Apple’s two clubs in swapping a pair of relief pitchers. Miguel Castro will head from Queens to the Bronx, while the Mets added left-hander Joely Rodríguez.

The deal marks just the third time since 2005 that the Yankees and Mets have trade with one another, and the 18th overall. Adding another element to the trade is the relationship between the two sides’ front offices—Mets general manager Billy Eppler spent three years as an assistant GM with the Yankees under current GM Brian Cashman.

Castro, 27, will be pitching for his fifth team of his career. He posted a 3.45 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 43 walks in 70 1/3 innings for the Mets last season. The hard-throwing right-hander averaged 98 miles per hour on his sinker in 2021, and has been a ground-ball pitcher throughout his career.

Rodríguez, 30, had a 4.66 ERA across 46 1/3 innings last year. He debuted in 2016 and has also spent time with the Phillies and Rangers during his career.

