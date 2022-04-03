North End outdoor dining fees spark outrage, potential lawsuits from restaurant owners

BOSTON (CBS) – A funeral was held Monday for Peter Monsini, the demolition worker killed when part of the Government Center Parking Garage collapsed late last month. Monsini was operating a piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor collapsed and he fell several stories to the ground below on March 26. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 for 20 years. A wake was held Sunday. Monsini’s funeral Mass took place on Monday at Holy Cross Church in South Easton. Peter Monsini. (Family photo) Monsini’s cousin described him as a strong Italian family man who grew up in Brockton. He was a proud father of a 17-year-old son. In a statement after his death, Monsini’s family said they were “shocked” by his death, and said he was “full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO