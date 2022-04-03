ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

North End outdoor dining fees spark outrage, potential lawsuits from restaurant owners

By Hannah Rosman
huntnewsnu.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore patrons can bring their business to the North End for outdoor dining this summer, restaurants will have to open their wallets for the City of Boston. In a meeting with restaurant owners March 17, city officials announced that North End restaurants will have to pay a $7,500 fee to open...

huntnewsnu.com

Comments / 4

Related
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
CBS Boston

Funeral Held For Peter Monsini, Worker Killed In Government Center Parking Garage Collapse

BOSTON (CBS) – A funeral was held Monday for Peter Monsini, the demolition worker killed when part of the Government Center Parking Garage collapsed late last month. Monsini was operating a piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor collapsed and he fell several stories to the ground below on March 26. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 for 20 years. A wake was held Sunday. Monsini’s funeral Mass took place on Monday at Holy Cross Church in South Easton. Peter Monsini. (Family photo) Monsini’s cousin described him as a strong Italian family man who grew up in Brockton. He was a proud father of a 17-year-old son. In a statement after his death, Monsini’s family said they were “shocked” by his death, and said he was “full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston

Mass. General Brigham nixes suburban expansion plan

The decision follows word that the Department of Public Health wouldn’t endorse the projects. Mass. General Brigham said Friday it’s pulling a proposal to build two new outpatient surgical centers outside Boston, and expand a third, reportedly due to a lack of support from the Department of Public Health.
BOSTON, MA
The Oregonian

Outdoor seating for Portland restaurants, bars could be made permanent, for a fee

Tighter restrictions and new fees could be coming for Portland’s overwhelmingly popular outdoor seating programs, the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Monday. The city’s Healthy Businesses and Public Street Plazas programs, which offered Portland restaurants and bars some breathing room to serve customers on city sidewalks and streets during the pandemic, have been extended through August. And those programs could be made permanent, depending on City Council approval for the upcoming 2022-23 budget, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#North End#Outdoor Dining#Public Works Department#Parking Spot#Food Drink#Dolce Fumo
Middletown Press

New Haven opens applications for outdoor dining as restaurant week kicks off

NEW HAVEN — The city on Friday began accepting applications from restaurants seeking to seat patrons outdoors, resuming a pandemic-era emphasis with hopes of spurring innovation and liveliness in the city. Economic Development Administrator Michael Piscitelli and Mayor Justin Elicker, in launching this year’s restaurant week outside Ricky D’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Boston

USA Today says this Boston hotel is hip and kid-friendly

It is the former Charles Street Jail. USA Today says parents looking to score points with their kids on vacation should fare well at Boston’s Liberty Hotel. The publication released a list of 10 hip hotels across the US that your kids will love too on Monday and included the Boston stay.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy