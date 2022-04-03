ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Satellite images provide new details on mass grave in Bucha

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtNXf_0eyLIsii00
Tweet

Satellite imagery released Sunday provided new information about a mass grave in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which has become a global focus due to shocking images of civilian deaths.

The images from Maxar Technologies indicated the gravesite was located at the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints in the suburb of the capital Kyiv.

The company said that the first signs of excavation occurred on March 10, about two weeks into the war, while images from March 31 showed an approximately 45-foot long trench near the church.

Maxar Technologies also cited social media footage showing dozens of dead civilians being buried in mass the grave.

Bucha was the site of five weeks of firefights between Russian and Ukrainian forces before Moscow withdrew troops from the town as part what it says is a shift away from Kyiv.

The gruesome images and reports coming out of Bucha has sparked calls for harsher action against Russia for alleged war crimes.

“The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of [Russian] animals for several weeks. Local civilians were being executed arbitrarily, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city,” Ukraine’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Other satellite imagery from earlier this month showed the vast damage that Ukrainian cities have endured as a result of the attacks.

“Extensive damage is noted to the civilian infrastructure in and around the city, including residential homes, high-rise apartment buildings, grocery stores and shopping centers,” Maxar said in a statement about the city of Mariupol, which has endured heavy damages amid the invasion.

The satellite imagery has also been used to show developments like troop tents and military vehicles as well as a Russian military convoy outside Kyiv earlier in the attacks.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Hill
The Hill

528K+

Followers

64K+

Posts

399M+

Views

Follow The Hill and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Maxar Technologies#The Church Of St Andrew#Russian
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 39: Horrific findings after Russian retreat

Bodies wrapped in black tarp lie in a mass grave on the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian troops assess the destruction after Russian troops withdrew from the area.In another village, the bodies of a mayor, her husband and son, and of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, also lie in a muddy pit behind a plot of land with houses where Russian forces had slept.A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back is discovered on the ground in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes and leaving...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Hill

The Hill

528K+
Followers
64K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy