Swampscott, MA

Swampscott hires interim town clerk

By Allysha Dunnigan
 2 days ago
SWAMPSCOTT — With a municipal election looming, it seems the town found an interim clerk just in time.

Mike Sullivan was voted by the Select Board to be the town’s new interim clerk as the town continues to look for someone to take over full time.

A native of Lynn, Sullivan is a retired Newburyport city clerk and former director of the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance for 27 years.

“I got bored, so I was looking at part-time jobs and saw this and knew they had spring elections, so I emailed (Town Administrator) Sean (Fitzgerald) and said if they need help then I would be willing to come in and help,” Sullivan said. “I haven’t done this in a while but it’s all coming back pretty quickly.”

As the interim town clerk, Sullivan will be the point of contact for Swampscott and its state agencies over the next few weeks as he helps the town prepare for elections.

“Over the next few weeks, Mr. Sullivan is going to be working with Swampscott to help us ensure that democracy prevails,” Fitzgerald said. “I find it incredibly helpful to have somebody with Mr. Sullivan’s background as we deal with an important piece of our democracy… having someone with your experience both as a city clerk but also with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance, I think is a really helpful piece.”

Fitzgerald sent out a conditional offer letter to a candidate for the full-time town clerk position, which the candidate accepted.

“It’s my hope that we’ll be able to present that candidate at our next Select Board meeting for appointment by the Select Board,” Fitzgerald said.

When a new town clerk is appointed for the full-time position, Fitzgerald said he wants that person to spend some time with Sullivan so they can get more support and have a smooth transition.



