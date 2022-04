Well it seems after whatever weather we get this week, it sounds like it will be a mix of about everything that can fall from the sky, thank you March in Minnesota, spring should be in full effect and if you have dogs, a laundry basket might be your best friend this spring. Why? Well to keep your dogs from going after rabbit nests in your yard, at least until they are big enough to scamper off on their own.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO