Roger Stone says he was 'censored' on Trump's Truth Social app

Roger Stone, a former adviser and confidante to former U.S. President Donald Trump, addresses reporters in front of the Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Federal Building Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump ally Roger Stone complained about his posts being censored on Trump's own Truth Social app.

Stone had complained about "radical Islam" in a post.

The app, meant to be a free speech app for conservatives, flagged the post as "Sensitive Content."

Roger Stone, a long-time ally of former President Donald Trump, complained Saturday night about censored content on Trump's own Truth Social app after being slapped with a content warning label following one of his posts.

According to screenshots provided by the Daily Beast , Stone posted a photo of a Trump campaign button along with a short caption on the threat of "radical Islam."

The app's algorithm caught the post and flagged it, warning users that the image and post had sensitive content not suited for all audiences. The app is rated for users 17+ on Apple's App Store.

Stone later posted the same button photo, complaining about censorship from the Trump promoted app. "Why would this be censored content on Truth Social?" the second post reads.

Truth Social is touted as a "free-speech" app for conservatives who feel censored on more prominent social media platforms. The social media platform's launch has been rough, with issues ranging from an overrepresentation of bots to outages , troublesome technical problems , and other reports of censorship .

Representatives for Stone and Truth Social did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.