NAHL hockey: Jets win two out of three in race to the finish

RICHFIELD, Minn.

Despite winning two of three weekend games, the Janesville Jets remained one point out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division with four games left in the regular season.

The Jets suffered a 4-1 home loss to the St. Cloud Norsemen in an intradivisional game at the Janesville Ice Center on Sunday.

Janesville won games in Richfield, Minnesota, taking a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Magicians on Friday and an 8-3 win on Saturday.

The Jets are now 32-23-1 overall and have 65 points. Fairbanks leads the Midwest Division with 75 points, Springfield has 71, the Minnesota Wilderness has 68 and the Anchorage Wolverines have 66.

Janesville’s final four games include a pair of home games against the Wilderness on Friday and Saturday and two road games against the Springfield Jr. Blues on April 15 and 16.

Against St. Cloud on Sunday, Jan Lasak scored 34 seconds into the third period to make it a 2-1 game, but the Norsemen regained control with a goal from Ryan O’Neill at 13:43 and an empty-net goal from Nick Young with two minutes to play.

Owen Millward made 37 saves in goal.

NORSEMEN 4, JETS 1

St. Cloud 1 1 2 — 4

Janesville 0 0 1 — 1

First Period

SC—Brandon Lajoie (Blake Perbix, Evan Murr) (pp), 18:20.

Second Period

SC—Max Strand (Broten Sabo, Perbix), 15:30.

Third Period

J—Jan Lasak (A.J. Casperson, Cy LeClerc), 0:34; SC—Ryan O’Neill (Leo Gruba, Hunter Hanson), 13:43; SC—Nick Young (Peyton Hanson) (en), 18:00.

Saves—SC 32 (Tomas Bolo); J 37 (Owen Millward). Penalties—SC 3-6; J 5-10.

Jets 8, Magicians 3—The Jets racked up six goals in the second period en route to a win Saturday, getting a hat trick from Verona product Mack Keryluk.

The Jets also got goals from Jack Larrigan, Jimmy Doyle, Parker Mabbett, William Gustavsson and Cade Destefano.

Goaltender Michael D’Orazio made 26 saves.

JETS 8, MAGICIANS 3

Janesville 0 6 2 — 8

Minn. Magicians 0 2 1 — 3

Second period

J—Jack Larrigan (Arsenii Smekhnov, Robby Newton), 0:58; J—Mack Keryluk (Joseph Kramer, Ethan Begg), 3:02; J—Keryluk (Kramer, Will Troutwine), 4:34; J—Jimmy Doyle (Grayden Daul), 5:32; M—Hunter Longhi (Spencer Light, Samuel Jacobs), 6:08; J—Parker Mabbett (Jan Lasak, Cy LeClerc), 9:14; M—Tyler Grahme (Jon Bell, Trevor Kukkonen), 17:13; J—William Gustavsson (LeClerc, Charlie Lieberman), 19:07.

Third period

J—Cade Destefano (Doyle, Jonah Aegerter), 2:00; M—Mason Campbell (Grahme, Chris Kernan), 2:44; J—Keryluk (Mabbett, Larrigan) (en), 17:07.

Saves—J 26 (Michael D’Orazio); M 37 (Seeley 19, Langford 18). Penalties—J 3-6; M 4-16.

Jets 5, Magicians 1—On Friday, Lasak scored a power-play goal in the first period and Cy LeClerc scored 21 seconds into the second period to give the Jets a 2-0 lead that held up.

Gustavsson, Spencer Kring and Keryluk added third-period goals for the winners. Lasak and Kring also notched two assists each and Janesville’s Jonah Aegerter delivered one assist.

Millward saved 26 shots.

JETS 5, MAGICIANS 1

Janesville 1 1 3 — 5

Minn. Magicians 0 0 1 — 1

First Period

J—Jan Lasak (Cy LeClerc, Cal Mell), pp, 10:01.

Second Period

J—LeClerc (Lasak, Grayden Daul), 0:21.

Third period

J—William Gustavsson (Lasak, Spencer Kring), 9:42; M—Hunter Longhi (Will Schumacher, Jon Bell), 10:51; J—Kring (Jonah Aegerter, Will Troutwine), 13:41; J—Mack Keryluk (Cade Destefani, Kring), 15:14.

Saves—J 26 (Millward); M 38 (Seeley). Penalties—J 7-20; M 8-16.