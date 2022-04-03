ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NAHL hockey: Jets win two out of three in race to the finish

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2PBx_0eyLGyey00

RICHFIELD, Minn.

Despite winning two of three weekend games, the Janesville Jets remained one point out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division with four games left in the regular season.

The Jets suffered a 4-1 home loss to the St. Cloud Norsemen in an intradivisional game at the Janesville Ice Center on Sunday.

Janesville won games in Richfield, Minnesota, taking a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Magicians on Friday and an 8-3 win on Saturday.

The Jets are now 32-23-1 overall and have 65 points. Fairbanks leads the Midwest Division with 75 points, Springfield has 71, the Minnesota Wilderness has 68 and the Anchorage Wolverines have 66.

Janesville’s final four games include a pair of home games against the Wilderness on Friday and Saturday and two road games against the Springfield Jr. Blues on April 15 and 16.

Against St. Cloud on Sunday, Jan Lasak scored 34 seconds into the third period to make it a 2-1 game, but the Norsemen regained control with a goal from Ryan O’Neill at 13:43 and an empty-net goal from Nick Young with two minutes to play.

Owen Millward made 37 saves in goal.

NORSEMEN 4, JETS 1

St. Cloud 1 1 2 — 4

Janesville 0 0 1 — 1

First Period

SC—Brandon Lajoie (Blake Perbix, Evan Murr) (pp), 18:20.

Second Period

SC—Max Strand (Broten Sabo, Perbix), 15:30.

Third Period

J—Jan Lasak (A.J. Casperson, Cy LeClerc), 0:34; SC—Ryan O’Neill (Leo Gruba, Hunter Hanson), 13:43; SC—Nick Young (Peyton Hanson) (en), 18:00.

Saves—SC 32 (Tomas Bolo); J 37 (Owen Millward). Penalties—SC 3-6; J 5-10.

Jets 8, Magicians 3—The Jets racked up six goals in the second period en route to a win Saturday, getting a hat trick from Verona product Mack Keryluk.

The Jets also got goals from Jack Larrigan, Jimmy Doyle, Parker Mabbett, William Gustavsson and Cade Destefano.

Goaltender Michael D’Orazio made 26 saves.

JETS 8, MAGICIANS 3

Janesville 0 6 2 — 8

Minn. Magicians 0 2 1 — 3

Second period

J—Jack Larrigan (Arsenii Smekhnov, Robby Newton), 0:58; J—Mack Keryluk (Joseph Kramer, Ethan Begg), 3:02; J—Keryluk (Kramer, Will Troutwine), 4:34; J—Jimmy Doyle (Grayden Daul), 5:32; M—Hunter Longhi (Spencer Light, Samuel Jacobs), 6:08; J—Parker Mabbett (Jan Lasak, Cy LeClerc), 9:14; M—Tyler Grahme (Jon Bell, Trevor Kukkonen), 17:13; J—William Gustavsson (LeClerc, Charlie Lieberman), 19:07.

Third period

J—Cade Destefano (Doyle, Jonah Aegerter), 2:00; M—Mason Campbell (Grahme, Chris Kernan), 2:44; J—Keryluk (Mabbett, Larrigan) (en), 17:07.

Saves—J 26 (Michael D’Orazio); M 37 (Seeley 19, Langford 18). Penalties—J 3-6; M 4-16.

Jets 5, Magicians 1—On Friday, Lasak scored a power-play goal in the first period and Cy LeClerc scored 21 seconds into the second period to give the Jets a 2-0 lead that held up.

Gustavsson, Spencer Kring and Keryluk added third-period goals for the winners. Lasak and Kring also notched two assists each and Janesville’s Jonah Aegerter delivered one assist.

Millward saved 26 shots.

JETS 5, MAGICIANS 1

Janesville 1 1 3 — 5

Minn. Magicians 0 0 1 — 1

First Period

J—Jan Lasak (Cy LeClerc, Cal Mell), pp, 10:01.

Second Period

J—LeClerc (Lasak, Grayden Daul), 0:21.

Third period

J—William Gustavsson (Lasak, Spencer Kring), 9:42; M—Hunter Longhi (Will Schumacher, Jon Bell), 10:51; J—Kring (Jonah Aegerter, Will Troutwine), 13:41; J—Mack Keryluk (Cade Destefani, Kring), 15:14.

Saves—J 26 (Millward); M 38 (Seeley). Penalties—J 7-20; M 8-16.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Mavericks post 44 runs in series sweep against Duluth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 16-4 Minnesota State baseball team wrapped up a three-game series with Minnesota Duluth on Sunday at Bowyer Field. The Mavericks scored six runs on eight hits in the fourth inning to defeat the Bulldogs 13-1 in seven innings. Minnesota State dominated the weekend series, outscoring Duluth 44-2.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mavericks, Gophers To Face Off In NCAA Men’s Hockey Semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One year ago, Minnesota State University Mankato beat the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team in the NCAA regional, advancing to their first ever Frozen Four. Fast forward a year, and the teams meet again, one round deeper. “They’ll come out a little bit differently this time,” said Mavericks junior forward Nathan Smith. “They’re fast. They’re skilled. And we’re pretty defensive and gritty. But we’re pretty skilled, too. So I think it’ll be another good game.” The Mavs are coming off a good game to get to this point, beating Notre Dame 1-0. It was yet another shutout for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janesville Jets#Nahl#The St Cloud Norsemen#The Minnesota Magicians#The Midwest Division#The Minnesota Wilderness#The Anchorage Wolverines#Norsemen 4
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater baseball: Warhawks split two with Oshkosh to go 3-1 vs. Titans over the weekend

WHITEWATER The UW-Whitewater baseball team split a doubleheader with UW-Oshkosh on Monday, giving the Warhawks three wins in a four-game Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series with the Titans. The Warhawks (12-5 overall, 4-2 WIAC) rallied to win the opening game, 8-6, taking a brief lead with a five-run fifth inning and then breaking a tie with two more in the bottom of the seventh. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
GazetteXtra

Sun Prairie runs past Craig in Big Eight track and field

SUN PRAIRIE The Janesville Craig girls track and field team held its first Big Eight Conference dual meet since 2019 on Tuesday. Jessa Alderman won shot put and discus for the Cougars, but it was not enough in a 73-36 loss to Sun Prairie. Rylee Coleman won the 1,600-meter run. The 800 and 1,600 relay...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville Craig girls soccer opens season with shutout win

WHITEWATER The Janesville Craig girls soccer team got its 2022 season off to a promising start Tuesday. Grace Brown, Liz Pierson and Lilli Rick scored two goals each to lead the Cougars to a 6-0 nonconference win over Whitewater. Craig led 1-0 at halftime before pulling away behind a five-goal second half. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

UMD sophomore Connor Kelley reportedly enters transfer portal

For the fourth time this offseason a University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. According to the Duluth News Tribune Connor Kelley is the latest Bulldog to do so, leaving the blue line shorthanded. A sophomore defenseman, Kelley played in 39 games...
DULUTH, MN
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy