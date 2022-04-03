ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for suspect after 9-year-old girl is shot in Stockton

By Edie Frederick
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s61zJ_0eyLGmJU00

Stockton police are conducting an investigation after a 9-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car with her family Saturday night.

Authorities said a shooter drove up alongside the family's car in a gray SUV in the 2200 block of Van Gogh Ln. and shot at the young girl. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, she is currently in stable condition.

In a separate incident Saturday, a 32-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Sutter Street in Stockton. Police said two suspects argued with the victim then fired multiple gunshots. The victim was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released about the identity of the 9-year-old.

