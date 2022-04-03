Grammys 2022: The best looks from the red carpet at the awards

2022 Grammy Awards red carpet
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas on April 3, rather than Los Angeles earlier in the year, due to COVID concerns. The stars were out in Sin City in some of the most incredible fits, er, outfits. Take a look...
Cheri Moon
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sean Paul (right) and News
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
(Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)
Falu
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Arroj Aftab
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Autumn Rowe
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Gramps Morgan
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Dante Bowe
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Questlove
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Mari Nobre
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Tia Tia
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Laura Veltz
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Julius Love
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Alisha Gaddis
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Lucky Diaz
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Jamee Ranta and Cora Johnson
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
DJ Tiesto and Annika Backes
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Kitwana Clar
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Opium Moon
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Sean Paul
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Spice
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Marcia Arbizu and Prime Maximus
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Michelle Zaune
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Tribe Collective
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Aymée Nuviola
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Elle King
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Lloyd Blake
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Mastodon
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Chelsea Handler
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Emily Orozco
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Cristal Viramontes and AZ Chike
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Laverne Cox
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Christina Sanabria of Band 123 Andres
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Doechii
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Jack Antonoff
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
James Blake
. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Olivia Rodrigo
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kylie Rae Hall
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Saxon Sharbino
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jon Batiste and Questlove
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Katarina Benzova
(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Dreezy
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Brandi Carlile
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Billie Eilish
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Maren Morris
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
BTS
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Addison Rae
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Tiffany Haddish
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sofia Carson
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Tayla Parx
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
J Balvin
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Halsey
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
St. Vincent
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Mickey Guyton
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Saweetie
. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The Grammy
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
