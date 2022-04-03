ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Grammys 2022: The best looks from the red carpet at the awards

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ai6x_0eyLGlQl00

2022 Grammy Awards red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KruB_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas on April 3, rather than Los Angeles earlier in the year, due to COVID concerns. The stars were out in Sin City in some of the most incredible fits, er, outfits. Take a look...

Cheri Moon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22A6Np_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Paul (right) and News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJJnX_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tS7mI_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Falu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UynnU_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Arroj Aftab

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34yMGx_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Autumn Rowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Rd7o_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Gramps Morgan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSWDZ_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Dante Bowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xk5N3_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Questlove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saIri_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mari Nobre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439KJc_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Tia Tia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1aM4_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Laura Veltz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPjSo_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Julius Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUHvF_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Alisha Gaddis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AakLt_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Lucky Diaz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pz4xa_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Jamee Ranta and Cora Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQAZq_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

DJ Tiesto and Annika Backes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZslDG_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Kitwana Clar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPFw5_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Opium Moon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKYL3_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Sean Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IujT6_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Spice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrWuo_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Marcia Arbizu and Prime Maximus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7m8Z_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Michelle Zaune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJOTT_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tribe Collective

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbVRo_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Aymée Nuviola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBrTi_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Elle King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjTdi_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Lloyd Blake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdEXH_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Mastodon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlE41_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea Handler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRuP1_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily Orozco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PH88_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cristal Viramontes and AZ Chike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qUEe_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fd0FN_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Christina Sanabria of Band 123 Andres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18edeJ_0eyLGlQl00 Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Doechii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBVfE_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jack Antonoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCKXc_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Qg13_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

James Blake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvp01_0eyLGlQl00 . (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Olivia Rodrigo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcUwc_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kylie Rae Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSuKy_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Saxon Sharbino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oo8Ee_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jon Batiste and Questlove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jyyou_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Katarina Benzova

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kgs91_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Dreezy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NesnS_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Brandi Carlile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MD9Qu_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zmTF_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Maren Morris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxWC0_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

BTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCrqX_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Addison Rae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcuVI_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZJ3d_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMRbv_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sofia Carson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194AOC_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tayla Parx

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJaOI_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHC6I_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

J Balvin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6YMO_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Halsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nCb1_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOsMg_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

St. Vincent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OujS7_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mickey Guyton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVvrZ_0eyLGlQl00 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Saweetie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xA7ns_0eyLGlQl00 . (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Grammy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040pmL_0eyLGlQl00 Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood and Her Golden GRAMMYs Gown Catch Husband Mike Fisher's Eye

While there are still GRAMMY Awards to be given out, Carrie Underwood is already a winner in every way. In honor of music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer stepped out onto the red carpet in Las Vegas, an undeniable standout in a gold ombré ball gown with an embellished bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.
MUSIC
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Halsey
Person
Saxon Sharbino
Person
Ricky Kej
Person
Maren Morris
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Carpet#The Recording Academy#Getty Images Rrb#Covid
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
The Independent

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
MUSIC
papermag.com

Lil Nas X Channels Demi Lovato at the 2022 Grammys

Lil Nas X gave another show-stopping performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. On Sunday night, he performed a medley of his hits from his album Montero, which was released in 2021. After "Dead Right Now," the artist had a video montage play on the huge screens at the MGM Grand...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Grammys 2022 Hours Before Ceremony

Watch: 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch. Thank u, maybe next year. Hours before the 2022 Grammys, Ariana Grande—who is nominated for three awards at the April 3 ceremony—announced that she will not be joining her fellow nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, the "POV" singer shared several behind-the-scenes videos shot during the making of her sixth studio album Positions, wishing all who will be at the awards show to "have a beautiful time" in her absence.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Silk Sonic Named Opening Performers for the 2022 GRAMMYs

Kanye West won’t be on the GRAMMYs stage but Silk Sonic will. The duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars are a part of the third cycle of performers announced for this Sunday’s show. Named alongside Silk Sonic are Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, and Maria Becerra.
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Where is the awards ceremony taking place?

The 64th Grammys Awards are quickly approaching and scheduled to air live on 3 April. While the awards ceremony’s location has been the Crypto.com Arena – formerly the Staples Center – in Los Angeles for the majority of the past 20 years, the forthcoming show will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.Although this marks the first time the main Grammys will be presented in Las Vegas, the Latin Grammys has used the site six times in the last eight years.Last year’s awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, had no in-person guests and were broadcasted...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Have the Best Reaction to Losing Award at Grammys 2022

Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are having a date night at the 2022 Grammys!. The country music stars, who share 2-year-old son Hayes, enjoyed parents' night out at the April 3 ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For music's biggest night, the husband-and-wife duo coordinated in a neutral palette—with the "My Church" singer sashaying down the red carpet in tanned snake skin-print dress with a black bralette and Hurd rocking a beige suit with a dark brown button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy