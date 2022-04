Have y’all had a chance to watch the new Apple TV+ series ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey?’. “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. The first two episodes of the series premiered on March 11th, followed by the third episode on March 18th. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Episode 4 which features a touching moment between Ptolemy and Robyn.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO