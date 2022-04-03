ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Galaxy 3-1 Portland Timbers: Player ratings as Chicharito scores two and Diego Chara makes MLS history

By Lizzy Becherano
 2 days ago
LA Galaxy defeated the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Sunday at Providence Park in a game that saw an own goal, two red cards and Diego Chara make Major League Soccer history. It was an action packed...

