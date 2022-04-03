Man charged with ‘Boating Under the Influence’ after Lake Martin crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A two-boat crash on Lake Martin has resulted in the injury of a 54-year-old Alabama woman and the arrest of a 44-year-old Alabama man.

According to the State of Alabama’s Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on Apr. 2, 2022. Steven J. Shipp, a resident of Equality, was driving his boat beneath the bridge on Ala. 63 in Kowaliga Bay, and he struck the rear of a boat being driven by Enrique J. Gimenez of Deatsville.

Shipp’s boat had four individuals on-board at the time of the crash, while Gimenez’s boat had five. A passenger of Gimenez’s boat, Rebecca J. Darnell, 54, sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to a near-by medical facility.

Shipp was arrested, charged with ‘Boating Under the Influence’, and transported to the Elmore County Jail. He has been placed under a $1,000 dollar bond.

ALEA Troopers with the Marine Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the incident. Stick with News 3 online as we gather more details.

