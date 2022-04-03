‘Killed my mom, brothers’ call in Junction City was hoax

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What was called in as a triple murder to Junction City police turned out to be a hoax, but not before local police were joined by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police to investigate.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, a male called Junction City PD and said he just murdered his mother and 2 brothers and wanted to die. The caller also said he was barricaded in his bedroom, had multiple weapons and would not go to jail before hanging up.

The law enforcement agencies rushed to the home to secure it and the surrounding area. Police were able to contact the homeowner by phone and determined he wasn’t at home. Other information led authorities to realize this was a hoax call, commonly called “swatting.”

To be safe, the homeowner allowed law enforcement to search the home. That search confirmed the original call was a hoax.

The investigation into this case and who made the call continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Junction City Police Department at 541.998.1245.

