Ben Terwilliger earns first win at East Carolina

CINCINNATI, O.H. (WETM) – It was a special day on the mound for Corning grad Ben Terwilliger.

(Photo courtesy: ecupirates.com)

Terwilliger earned his first career win at East Carolina on Sunday as the Pirates defeated Cincinnati on the road 12-10. The graduate student relief pitcher tossed a career-high 2.2 innings in relief and didn’t allow a run. Terwilliger (1-0) retired eight of the nine batters he faced with a season-high three strikeouts.

Terwilliger transferred to ECU this past season from Barry University in Florida. This past summer, Terwilliger pitched for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Prospects League. Ben also received a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds last season.

East Carolina won the series with the win and moves to 16-13 this season. The Pirates host Old Dominion on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

