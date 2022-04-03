ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ben Terwilliger earns first win at East Carolina

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gL9TT_0eyLDf6C00

CINCINNATI, O.H. (WETM) – It was a special day on the mound for Corning grad Ben Terwilliger.

(Photo courtesy: ecupirates.com)

Terwilliger earned his first career win at East Carolina on Sunday as the Pirates defeated Cincinnati on the road 12-10. The graduate student relief pitcher tossed a career-high 2.2 innings in relief and didn’t allow a run. Terwilliger (1-0) retired eight of the nine batters he faced with a season-high three strikeouts.

Terwilliger transferred to ECU this past season from Barry University in Florida. This past summer, Terwilliger pitched for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Prospects League. Ben also received a pre-MLB Draft workout with the Cincinnati Reds last season.

East Carolina won the series with the win and moves to 16-13 this season. The Pirates host Old Dominion on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Gulich to play in national baseball tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is competing at a high level this weekend. Horseheads Braedyn Gulich will compete in the national 12 and under Perfect Game East April Classic in Orlando, Florida. The pitcher/infielder is a part of the Tourney Guys national team looking to bring home some hardware at the Boombah […]
ORLANDO, FL
WETM 18 News

Easling earns first win for Mansfield softball

MYRTLE BEACH (WETM) – Corning native Alexis Easling dominated on the mound Thursday. Easling, a senior pitcher for the Mansfield University softball, earned her first win of the season in the Mounties’ 3-0 win over Rutgers Newark at The Fastpitch Dreams Classic in Myrtle Beach. Alexis threw a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
MLive.com

Former Detroit Tigers shortstop retires after 10-year big-league career

A fan favorite in Pittsburgh, Jordy Mercer had his moments as a member of the Detroit Tigers. And those are part of the memories he takes with him as he walks away from baseball. Mercer announced his retirement via Twitter on Tuesday, ending a 10-year big-league career at the age...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, OH
City
Corning, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Florida, NY
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Corning, NY
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shock decision on Matt Carpenter ahead of Opening Day

Not long ago, former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter was one of the most consistent and dangerous hitters in MLB. Fast forward a few years, and he’s struggling to hold onto a roster spot. According to reports, the Texas Rangers informed the veteran infielder that he would not be making the roster ahead of Opening Day, meaning Carpenter is set to re-enter free agency, per Rangers beat writer Jeff Wilson.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#Pirates#Ecu#Barry University#The Mlb Prospects League#The Cincinnati Reds#Nexstar Media Inc
theScore

Cardinals' Pujols to make 22nd straight Opening Day start

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols will start at designated hitter on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It will be Pujols' 22nd consecutive Opening Day start. The 42-year-old has returned to the Cardinals for what...
MLB
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
WETM 18 News

Terwilliger, ECU baseball striking out ALS

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger is helping those in need. Terwilliger, a graduate student relief pitcher for East Carolina University, is participating in the program’s Strike Out ALS initiative. The team is raising money in the fight against ALS, a disease that attacks the muscles throughout the body. There is no known […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Edison baseball splits doubleheader to begin season

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans split a doubleheader at home on Saturday. The Thomas A. Edison baseball team began their season on Saturday by splitting a doubleheader at home. The Spartans defeated Greene 4-3 in game one of the twin bill. Edison lost game two to Lansing 10-0. Check out the highlights from […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan man arrested on Negligent Homicide charges

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 31, Penn Yan Police arrested an individual for an altercation on March 28 at a nursing home that resulted in a death. James D. O’Reilly, 83, of Penn Yan, was arrested and charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Disabled Person after […]
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Dan Ely signs with Hartwick College football

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour’s Dan Ely is taking the next big step. Ely, a defensive tackle for the Seneca Indians, signed to play college football for Hartwick College next season. The Section IV All-Star was a force on the defensive side of the ball of Watkins Glen/O-M anchoring a team that made […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
WETM 18 News

Flashback – WrestleMania Fan Experience

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time go back to the vault for WrestleMania weekend. In 2019, we had the opportunity to experience WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Little did we know at the time it would be the final fully attended WrestleMania event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction […]
WWE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy