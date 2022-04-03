ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish puts a twist on the trench on Grammys 2022 red carpet

By Kristin Contino
 2 days ago
Billie Eilish turned heads on the Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet ahead of her performance. Getty Images

Billie Eilish is dedicated to her latest look.

The “No Time to Die” singer wowed on the Grammys 2022 red carpet, wearing a deconstructed trench coat and sock boots ($780), both by Rick Owens.

The chart-topper wore the striking coat — which is cut so that the wearer’s head sits behind the collar and lapel, which hangs over the chest — over a black dress.

She added rectangular sunglasses and styled her hair in a very 2000s updo.

The 2022 ceremony, held Sunday, April 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, is a big one for the “Ocean Eyes” singer.

The hitmaker is nominated for a total of six Grammys at tonight’s ceremony: Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, Best Music Film and Song of the Year for “Happier Than Ever.”

The Academy Award winner, who won Best Original Song for the James Bond theme “No Time to Die” at last week’s Oscars, wore a voluminous black Gucci gown to the March 27 event.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, drew mixed opinions on her ruffled Oscars outfit, and even responded to one fan’s criticism on TikTok; in response to a video saying he was “sick of her s–t,” the singer reacted by sitting on a toilet with her pants down, flashing a middle finger in response.

“I HAVEN’T had enough of my s–t,” she captioned the TikTok. “I am s—ing right now.”

Clearly Eilish isn’t sick of her all-black red carpet looks and continues to evolve the style.

Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
