Billie Eilish puts a twist on the trench on Grammys 2022 red carpet

Billie Eilish turned heads on the Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet ahead of her performance. Getty Images

Billie Eilish is dedicated to her latest look.

The “No Time to Die” singer wowed on the Grammys 2022 red carpet, wearing a deconstructed trench coat and sock boots ($780), both by Rick Owens.

The chart-topper wore the striking coat — which is cut so that the wearer’s head sits behind the collar and lapel, which hangs over the chest — over a black dress.

She added rectangular sunglasses and styled her hair in a very 2000s updo.

The 2022 ceremony, held Sunday, April 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, is a big one for the “Ocean Eyes” singer.

The hitmaker is nominated for a total of six Grammys at tonight’s ceremony: Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, Best Music Film and Song of the Year for “Happier Than Ever.”

The Academy Award winner, who won Best Original Song for the James Bond theme “No Time to Die” at last week’s Oscars, wore a voluminous black Gucci gown to the March 27 event.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, drew mixed opinions on her ruffled Oscars outfit, and even responded to one fan’s criticism on TikTok; in response to a video saying he was “sick of her s–t,” the singer reacted by sitting on a toilet with her pants down, flashing a middle finger in response.

Follow the 2022 Grammys with our up-to-the-minute coverage:

“I HAVEN’T had enough of my s–t,” she captioned the TikTok. “I am s—ing right now.”

Clearly Eilish isn’t sick of her all-black red carpet looks and continues to evolve the style.