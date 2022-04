From the northern border to the southern border of Colorado is about an 8-hour drive and the drive is no more than 12 hours from corner to corner of our state. Lucky for me I grew up in a super cool part of Southwest Colorado, specifically the 4 Corners area. This area borders New Mexico. The people, landscape, and the air are different here. Here I share a few of the Southwest Colorado destinations I think are well worth your drive. If you want to visit all 5 I have listed, plan a long weekend as they are very close to each other.

