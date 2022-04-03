ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Norris scores first career hat-trick as Sens beat Red Wings

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 Sunday afternoon behind a hat-trick from Josh Norris. Anton Forsberg stopped 30 shots in the Senators (25-37-6) goal while Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored. Thomas Greiss made 31 saves while Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin had goals for the Red...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

LA Kings @ Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch

The Kings wrap up they're three-game Canadian road trip in Winnipeg. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Jets: 33 - 26 - 10 (76...
NHL
NHL

Situation Room Initiated Challenge: MIN @ CAR - 19:23 of the Third Period

Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. Explanation: Video review confirmed the call on the ice. Carolina's Nino Niederreiter impaired Marc-Andre Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the Minnesota net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
NHL
NHL

'THIS GUY PLAYS THROUGH A LOT'

Flames GM Brad Treliving announces that Sean Monahan will undergo season-ending hip surgery. Around here, nobody has played through, been through, or, simply, suffered through more than Sean Monahan. And the hits keep coming. On Saturday, it was announced that the 27-year-old will underdo season-ending hip surgery - the same...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings fan makes hilarious edit to Jeff Blashill’s Wikipedia page

If you are a fan of the Detroit Red Wings, there is a solid chance that you are fed up with the job Jeff Blashill has done since he took over as head coach of the team. In fact, people have been calling for Blashill’s job for years and those voices are getting louder and louder as the days go by and the Wings continue to play embarrassing hockey.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Tim Stützle
Person
Nikita Zaitsev
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS

FLAMES (40-19-9) @ KINGS (38-23-10) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (92) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Kings:. Points - Anze Kopitar (59) Goals - Adrian Kempe...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Norris scores hat-trick against hometown team

The Ottawa Senators made it a clean home-and-home sweep of the Detroit Red Wings Sunday with another 5-2 win. Josh Norris stole the storylines with his first career NHL hat-trick but the Sens did suffer the loss of Tyler Ennis for the season in what was his 700th game, as Three Thoughts examines.
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a shootout loss to Montreal

Tampa Bay never trailed Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens until the final score read 5-4 in favor of the Habs following a three-round shootout. Nick Suzuki was the only player from either team to convert his shootout attempt to give the Canadiens their first win over the Lightning this season and end the Habs' 10-game losing skid, regular season and postseason, at AMALIE Arena.
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Schneider Steps Up for First Win with Islanders

Cory Schneider won his first NHL start in over two years, while JG Pageau nets hat trick in 4-3 win over Devils. With all due respect to Jean-Gabriel Pageau's hat-trick, Kyle Palmieri's game-winning goal and the New York Islanders' fourth-straight win, the story from Sunday's 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils was Cory Schneider.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottawa Senators#Sports#The Red Wings
markerzone.com

BOB HARTLEY ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM KHL; SAYS HE'S NOT DONE COACHING

After four years in Russia as head coach of the KHL's Avangard Omsk, Bob Hartley has announced he's not returning next season. "When I signed my second contract with Avangard, I had already decided that this would be my last contract, my last two years," Hartley told reporters during a virtual news conference Monday. "Hockey gave me everything in life, but I have a family. I would really like to live in Omsk. I worked 18 years in a factory, grew up in a small town where, like Omsk, it's snowy and cold. But it was time to spend time with my family, I have two granddaughters. I never celebrated Christmas with them, their birthdays."
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Flames: 40 - 19 - 9 (89 pts) Kings: 38 - 23 - 10 (86 pts) The Kings are 24-6-3 when scoring first. Heading into the season finale versus Calgary, the Kings...
NHL
NHL

Hughes Injured as Devils Comeback Falls Short in Loss to NYI | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils fell behind 3-0 but battled back to make it a one-goal differential before coming up short in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Jack Hughes was injured in a knee-on-knee hit by Oliver Wahlstrom in the second period and after trying to get back on the ice, ended up not returning.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Annual RadioTéléDON set for April 5

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation will host the 13th edition of its #oneGOALtoASSIST RadioTéléDON on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in partnership with rights holders 98,5 FM, RDS and TSN 690. Presented in collaboration with Bell, the event aims to support the efforts of the Montreal Canadiens...
ADVOCACY
NHL

Detroit assigns Kyle Criscuolo to Grand Rapids

Criscuolo, 29, has played in three games for the Red Wings this season, earning his first NHL point with an assist on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey, and previously logged nine NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2017-18 campaign. In 49 games for the Griffins this season, Criscuolo ranks among team leaders with 12 goals (7th), 20 assists (4th), 32 points (T5th) and 129 shots (4th). The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins over two separate stints with the club, rejoining the organization in 2020-21 after signing with Grand Rapids to begin his professional career in 2015-16. In 299 AHL games between the Griffins, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls, he has totaled 170 points (69-101-170), a plus-17 rating and 106 penalty minutes. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Criscuolo helped the Griffins capture a Calder Cup championship, contributing 41 points (17-24-41) in 76 regular-season games and adding nine points (5-4-9) in 19 postseason contests.
NHL
NHL

First-ever matchup against Ovechkin goes the way of Kaprizov

NASHVILLE -- Two nights before the Wild was scheduled to play the Washington Capitals back in January, forward Kirill Kaprizov was checked into the boards awkwardly, sustaining an upper-body injury that prevented him from playing against one of his idols, Alex Ovechkin, in their first-ever matchup. Back in St. Paul...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Panthers

Tokarski to start as Sabres look to extend point streak. Dustin Tokarski will start in goal this afternoon against the Florida Panthers, coach Don Granato announced. The Sabres enter the contest on an eight-game point streak (5-0-3) which continued with an emotional 4-3 win over the Predators on Friday, after Rick Jeanneret's name was unveiled in the KeyBank Center rafters.
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Monday's skate at Solar4America Ice Rink

SAN JOSE, CA - The Edmonton Oilers practiced at Solar4America Ice Rink on Monday afternoon in San Jose following a 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks the night before that saw Leon Draisaitl reach the 50-goal milestone for the second time in his career. Draisaitl and Connor McDavid stretched their...
NHL
FOX Sports

Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping...
NHL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at SAP Center:. Game 67: Dallas Stars (38-25-3, 79 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-30-8, 66 points) When: Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Where: SAP Center - San Jose, CA. TV: Bally...
NHL
NHL

The Result Is The Only Thing Penguins Would Change About Loss to Avs

The Penguins and the Avalanche did not disappoint in their first matchup in over two years on Saturday in Colorado. Pittsburgh and Colorado each like to play a fast, skilled brand of hockey highlighted by their high-end players, and that's exactly what we got this afternoon, as it was just an excellent and entertaining game that was well-played on both sides.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy