Camden High School graduate and SUNY Cobleskill junior Wyatt Palmer has been named the North Atlantic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week. Palmer, a junior right-hander, went the full seven innings in the Cobleskill’s 3-2 home victory over Bryant & Stratton College of Albany on Saturday in non-league action. He allowed two earned runs on six hits to help Cobleskill break a five-game losing streak. He fanned two batters in the win.

CAMDEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO