Backup backstop swap: Chicago White Sox deal Zack Collins for Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire

Xander Bogaerts already has an agent, but Chris Sale did his best Scott Boras impersonation Monday morning to stump for his Boston Red Sox teammate. Sale was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if he felt like the 2022 season could be the "last run" with this current core, given that Bogaerts can be a free agent after this season, Rafael Devers' long-term future remains unclear and big names like Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Kike Hernandez are set to hit unrestricted free agency.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO