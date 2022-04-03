ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters skip Grammys in wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins' death

By Marcus Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday night's Grammy Awards were an emotional roller coaster for the Foo Fighters. Though they won all three trophies they were nominated for, no band members showed up to the ceremony in the wake of their drummer Taylor Hawkins' recent death. The Foo Fighters were nominated for Best Rock...

