Senator Steven Bradford on reparations in California

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California State Senator Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his role on the California reparations task force and a recent key vote to base reparation payments on lineage to enslaved people.

Senator Bradford also discusses the task he will be part of in bringing forward a plan that can be approved by the legislature and signed into law, as well as the importance of having these discussions here in California.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.