San Diego, CA

Assembly Member Kevin Kiley responds to AB 1638 amendments

By Inside California Politics
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the amendments made to his gas tax suspension bill (AB 1638) by Democrats.

That bill was changed to add a tax for gas suppliers which would be passed down to consumers as a rebate.

Assembly Member Kiley also discusses the gas rebate proposals from Democrats, including one from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

