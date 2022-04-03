Assembly Member Kevin Kiley responds to AB 1638 amendments

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly Member Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the amendments made to his gas tax suspension bill (AB 1638) by Democrats.

That bill was changed to add a tax for gas suppliers which would be passed down to consumers as a rebate.

Assembly Member Kiley also discusses the gas rebate proposals from Democrats, including one from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

